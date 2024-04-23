Qu’est-ce que PM et AM en anglais ? Explications

Naviguer dans le monde des heures n’est pas toujours aisé, surtout lorsqu’il s’agit de différencier l’AM du PM dans le système horaire anglophone. Ces termes, utilisés principalement dans les pays anglo-saxons, sont partagés entre le cycle de 24 heures que nous connaissons tous. Mais comment déterminer si 5PM est le matin ou l’après-midi? Pourquoi à 12:00 PM il est midi et non minuit ? Cet article vous aidera à comprendre la distinction et l’usage correct de ces abréviations. Vous êtes prêts à démystifier le puzzle de l’horloge en anglais? Alors, continuez à lire !

Ce qu’il faut retenir :

PM et AM sont des termes utilisés pour diviser la journée en deux blocs de 12 heures en anglais. AM signifie « Ante Meridiem » et PM signifie « Post Meridiem ».

AM couvre la période allant de minuit à 11h59 du matin tandis que PM commence à midi et se termine à 23h59.

Ces termes sont couramment utilisés dans les pays anglophones pour indiquer l’heure sur les horloges de 12 heures, les programmes télévisés, les rendez-vous et les horaires de transport.

Understanding AM and PM in Timekeeping

When getting to grips with English timekeeping, two terms that commonly come up are PM et AM en anglais. But what exactly is their signification de PM et AM? Let’s dive into an explication PM et AM to make it clearer.

Meaning of AM and PM

PM et AM heure is an integral part of the12-hour système horaire PM et AM. AM stands for the Latin term « Ante Meridiem, » which means « before midday. » Therefore, AM corresponds to the hours from midnight to just before noon. On the other hand, PM comes from the Latin « Post Meridiem, » which translates to « after midday. » Therefore, PM spans from noon to just before midnight. So, to put it in a simple définition de PM et AM, AM represents the morning hours, while PM signifies the evening hours.

Historical Viewpoint of AM and PM

English PM et AM usage owes its origins to the ancient Romans. They used the 12-hour horloge PM et AM to divide the day from sunset to sunrise into two halves, and the same for sunrise to sunset. A décrypter PM et AM en anglais traditionally suggests that they followed this system to synchronise their activities with daylight. À lire Combien de points sont nécessaires pour obtenir le permis voiture ?

Ancient civilizations lacked the technological capability to measure time during the night and depended largely on the daylight hours. The concept of AM et PM explication was employed by the Romans and was widely spread via their vast empire.

The terms have stood the test of time and continue to be an integral part of time-telling to date. Starting at 12:00 AM (midnight), the horloge anglaise PM et AM counts the time till it reaches 11:59 AM. Post that, the clock resets to 12:00 PM (noon), continuing till it reaches 11:59 PM before hitting midnight again and starting the cycle over.

How AM and PM are Used in English Speaking Regions

In virtually all English-speaking parts of the world, people comprehend the signification de PM et AM and make use of it daily.

AM and PM Usage in Daily Life

Almost every aspect of daily life is governed by an horloge anglaise PM et AM. From setting alarms to wake up (usually marked as AM), scheduling appointments in the PM et AM heure format, to planning dinner times (usually marked as PM), these notations are ubiquitous.

AM and PM in Professional Settings, Formal and Informal Dialogues

Formally, whenever meeting times or working shifts are decided, the format horaire anglais of AM and PM is mentioned to avoid any confusion. For instance, if a meeting is scheduled for 7:00 PM, it signifies an evening gathering rather than a morning one. À lire Comment choisir un casino en ligne sûr et fiable ?

In informal conversations as well, time is often told referring to AM or PM. One might find English expressions like ‘see you at 10 AM’ or ‘let’s meet for dinner at 7 PM’ commonplace.

To sum up, the understanding, reading, and interpretation of the niveau débutant PM et AM en anglais matter not only to be punctual but also to communicate effectively, whether you’re planning a rendezvous or setting a serious business appointment. Mastering these terms can help navigate this commonly confusing aspect of timekeeping. In the next part, you’ll learn about common misconceptions about AM and PM. Stay tuned and keep exploring our blog for more insights.

Common Misunderstandings about AM and PM

One of the biggest challenges with the understanding of the PM et AM en anglais is the direct transition from the 24-hour clock, commonly used in numerous parts of the world, into the 12-hour clock system used in English speaking regions.

Direct Conversion Problems from 24-Hour System to 12-Hour System

A direct, unmediated conversion can result in misinterpretations and misunderstandings. For instance, 16:00 hours could be naively converted to 4 PM, which is correct, but conversely, 4:00 could be wrongly converted into 16:00 hours. The définition de PM et AM is critical to address this issue adequately. It should be noted that each segment of the 24-hour clock directly correlates with parts of the 12-hour clock. The period from 00:00 to 11:59 is known as ‘ante meridiem’ or AM, meaning ‘before midday,’ while the period from 12:00 to 23:59 is ‘post meridiem’ or PM, meaning ‘after midday.’

Real-life Examples of Misunderstandings Related to AM and PM

Misunderstandings in the application of PM et AM heure frequently occur. For example, while setting an alarm, confusion often arises as 12:00 PM corresponds to midday (12 hours from midnight), whereas 12:00 AM is midnight. Additionally, trip planning involving different countries using distinct systems (12-hour or 24-hour) can lead to complex situations and potential confusion.

Time Conversion: From AM/PM to 24-Hour Clock

A practical aspect of understanding the comprendre PM et AM is learning to translate between the 24-hour system and the 12-hour system involving AM and PM. This knowledge is particularly handy when interpreting timetables, schedules or other time-related information.

A Simple Guide to Convert Time Using AM and PM into 24 Hours Format

To convert AM hours to the 24-hour system, you merely need to follow the conventional hour: if it’s 3 AM, the equivalent in 24 hours would be 03:00. For converting PM hours, you need to add 12 to the hour. For instance, 7 PM becomes 19:00 in the 24-hour system. However, there is a unique case of 12 PM, which is 12:00 in 24-hour format, and 12 AM which is 00:00.

Keep in mind that PM et AM en français or any language, when handled correctly, becomes a precise and efficient tool to express time. With practice, it just becomes a second nature to convert and understand these systems interchangeably.

Avantages de l’utilisation de AM et PM dans la communication en anglais

Que vous naviguiez à travers les complexités de la vie quotidienne ou que vous communiquiez sur un plan professionnel plus formel, la PM et AM heure a un rôle crucial à jouer dans la communication écrite et orale. La traduction PM et AM en d’autres langages peut également faciliter la communication entre personnes de différents milieux linguistiques.

Importance de AM et PM dans l’anglais écrit et oral

Il est essentiel de comprendre PM et AM en anglais, car cela rappelle la présence incontestée de ces termes dans divers aspects de notre vie quotidienne. Que vous fixiez une réunion, planifiez un événement, ou configurez une alarme, la compréhension correcte de AM et PM explication est essentielle.

En outre, pour les élèves apprenant l’anglais comme langue seconde, PM et AM en anglais pour les nuls peut être un excellent moyen de renforcer leur compétence linguistique et de développer une meilleure connaissance de la culture anglo-américaine.

AM et PM dans la communication internationale

Par ailleurs, le système horaire PM et AM joue aussi un rôle crucial en communication internationale. Qu’il s’agisse de planifier un appel vidéo avec des collègues de différents fuseaux horaires ou d’obtenir un tableau de bord des vols internationaux, ces distinctions temporelles aident à éviter la confusion et les malentendus.

De plus, la notion PM et AM est vitale dans le monde des affaires internationales. Par exemple, comprendre que les heures de travail sont généralement exprimées en utilisant PM et AM en temps permet de programmer efficacement des réunions et des conférences à travers les fuseaux horaires.

En savoir plus

Pour résumer, la PM et AM définition simple joue un rôle irremplaçable dans le système de temps de 12 heures communément utilisé en anglais. Que vous tentiez d’exprimer l’heure, de interpréter PM et AM, ou de décrypter PM et AM en anglais, ces termes temporels vous aideront à communiquer efficacement.

Ce guide complet vise à être le tremplin pour votre exploration du système de temps 12 heures en anglais. Si vous souhaitez en savoir plus sur différentes façons d’utiliser ces termes dans divers contextes, consultez notre article sur les normes de communication écrite et parlée dans les régions anglophones. De plus, pour ceux qui veulent développer leur compétence en anglais, nos ressources consacrées à l’utilisation correcte de AM et PM dans les dialogues formels et informels pourraient s’avérer utiles.

Alors, n’hésitez pas à parcourir notre blog pour approfondir votre compréhension de la langue anglaise et augmenter vos chances de réussir dans un environnement anglophone.

faq: c’est quoi pm et am en anglais ?

qu’est-ce que « pm » et « am » signifie en anglais ?

« pm » signifie « post meridiem » en latin, ce qui se traduit par « après-midi » en français. « am » signifie « ante meridiem » en latin, ce qui se traduit par « avant-midi » en français.

quand utilise-t-on « pm » et « am » en anglais ?

On utilise « am » pour les heures du matin, de minuit (00:00) à 11h59. « pm » est utilisé pour les heures de l’après-midi et du soir, de 12h00 à 23h59.

pourquoi utilise-t-on « pm » et « am » plutôt que simplement l’heure en anglais ?

L’utilisation de « pm » et « am » permet de distinguer clairement les heures du matin de celles de l’après-midi et du soir, ce qui évite toute confusion pour indiquer l’heure.

comment indiquer l’heure en anglais sans utiliser « pm » et « am » ?

Il est possible d’utiliser le système de l’horloge de 24 heures pour